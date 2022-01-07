Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCYSF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $35.23 on Friday. Tecsys has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

