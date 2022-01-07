TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.90

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and traded as high as $40.31. TDK shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 11,232 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

