TD Securities Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to “Buy”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NYSE GOOS opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

