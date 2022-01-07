TD Securities Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 56.93. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$24.39 and a 52-week high of C$53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$770,390. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 in the last three months.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.