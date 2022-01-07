TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,496 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Intuit worth $318,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $593.70 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

