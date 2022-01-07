TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,627 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

