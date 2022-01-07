TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269,224 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $982,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

