TD Asset Management Inc. Has $115.23 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $115,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $230.46 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

