TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,451 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $149,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 418.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.