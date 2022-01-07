Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $48.60

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $50.01. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

