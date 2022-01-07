Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $48.60

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $50.01. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.
TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.35 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
