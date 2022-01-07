Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

NYSE:TGT opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

