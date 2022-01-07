TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TAL opened at $3.50 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

