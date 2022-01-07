Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.90. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $283.49.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

