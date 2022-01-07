Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,682 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

