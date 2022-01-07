Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $17,237.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $17,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TRHC stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $359.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $69.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
