Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $17,237.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $17,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $359.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

