Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 1,330 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $20,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

