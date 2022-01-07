T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

