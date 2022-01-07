T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $91,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.73.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

