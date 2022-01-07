Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

