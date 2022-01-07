Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $32,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $377,650 over the last 90 days. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,295. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

