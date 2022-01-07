Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,037 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 101,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

