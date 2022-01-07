Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,934 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $460.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.33 and a 200 day moving average of $478.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

