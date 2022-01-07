Synovus Financial Corp Invests $3.90 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $437.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.18 and a 200-day moving average of $384.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.38 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

