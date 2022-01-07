Synovus Financial Corp Invests $3.65 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLT stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

