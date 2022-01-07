Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,731 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

