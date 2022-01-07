Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,837 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.