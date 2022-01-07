Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

