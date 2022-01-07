SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.69. SYNNEX reported earnings of $5.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

