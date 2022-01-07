Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.61

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.61 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.35). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 64,754 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

