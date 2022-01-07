Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

SCMWY opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

