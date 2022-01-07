Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Dover worth $88,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $181.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

