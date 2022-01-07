Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $117,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $198.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

