Swiss National Bank Has $92.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $92,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.31 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

