Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 577,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,483.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SVCBF. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

