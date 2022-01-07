Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NYSE:AER opened at $66.78 on Friday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 96.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at $48,382,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

