Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 114,085 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £21.45 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.