SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $414.25 million and approximately $45.13 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

