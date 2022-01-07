Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 545,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 488,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,745 shares of company stock worth $148,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $3,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 358,492 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

