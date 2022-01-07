Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $28.08

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $30.74. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,002,678 shares of company stock worth $281,558,262.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after acquiring an additional 646,668 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

