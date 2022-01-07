Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 20,114 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.89.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

