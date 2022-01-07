Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $173.82 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

