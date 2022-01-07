Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $339.77 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.53 and a 200-day moving average of $318.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

