Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,184 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS opened at $172.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.