Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.10% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PJT Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $71.30 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

