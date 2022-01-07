Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $214.56 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

