Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after buying an additional 307,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

