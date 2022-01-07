Summit Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

