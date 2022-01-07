Summit Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average is $286.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

