Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.