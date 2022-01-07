Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000.

SPYG opened at $70.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

